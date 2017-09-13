22News traveling with Westover reservists to Florida

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Reservists from Westover Air Reserve Base are helping with relief efforts on the ground in Florida, and 22News reporter Hayley Crombleholme is traveling with them to get a look.

Around 50 reserve citizen airmen from Westover were deployed to Homestead Air Reserve Base, south of Miami. These reservists come from multiple fields, including civil engineering and logistics readiness.

The base was damaged from the storm, and just regained power on Tuesday. The men and women from Westover are helping to get the base ready to become a staging area for FEMA.

On 22News tonight at 10:00 and 11:00, you can hear from reservists about how they’re helping out on the ground in Florida.