Youth prison escapee charged with attempted murder

Brittain McAuliffe allegedly tried to kill a woman

This undated photo provided by the Oregon State Police shows Brittain McAuliffe. McAuliffe, 18, who escaped from an Oregon youth prison with Micah West, 18, in June 2017, remains free while West was arrested Tuesday, July 18, after he was caught shoplifting candy bars in Albany, Ore. (Oregon State Police via AP)

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A teenager who escaped from an Oregon youth prison has been arrested after police say he tried to kill a woman.

Court records filed Monday show 18-year-old Brittain McAuliffe was booked into the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and other crimes.

Police found the woman Saturday on a bike path in Klamath Falls. She was flown to a Portland hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Authorities had been looking for McAuliffe since June, when he and 18-year-old Micah West escaped from Camp Riverbend, a transitional living facility in La Grande. West was captured a month after the escape in Albany.