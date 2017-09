SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to the hospital following an early afternoon crash in Springfield’s North End Tuesday.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that firefighters were called to Main and Carew Streets shortly after 1:30 P.M.

Leger said that a passenger in a Ford Windstar van was stuck inside the vehicle, and had to be freed by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital with what Leger says are serious injuries.