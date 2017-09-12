Woman pedestrian injured in Springfield hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was injured after being hit by a car that took off in Springfield’s South End Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Lt Mark Rolland told 22News that a compact passenger vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Main Street and Wendell Place at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The car took off,” Lt. Rolland said.

Springfield Fire and rescue were on site providing First Aid, and an ambulance had been called.

