What you should do after Equifax data breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Equifax recently announced a data breach that might have compromised the private information of millions of people.

To be exact, 143 million Americans could be at risk for having their birth dates, addresses, and Social Security numbers exposed.

Equifax is one of the nation’s three major credit reporting agencies. The two others are TransUnion and Experian. Equifax keeps track of financial information in order to gauge how much of a risk customers are for borrowing money.

There are, however, steps that consumers can take to protect their private information, according to Justin Dion, a law professor at Western New England University.

“You’ve got to check your bank statements. You’ve got to check your credit card statements. Any unusual activity, you need to take action,” Dion said.

He added that once your data is exposed, there is no sure way to tell when a schemer plans on using your information. He said that some consumers might notice suspicious activity right away, and others might not for years.

You can also put a freeze on your credit reports, so that schemers cannot access any information. Dion adds, however, that freezes often come with fees.