UMass students rallied following Charlottesville, DACA decision

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – University of Massachusetts students held a solidarity rally, one month after violence erupted during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The fall semester had not yet begun when the violence in Charlottesville took place, so organizers wanted to organize Tuesday’s rally to take a stand against racism. One event organizer told 22News that some students do not have support systems at home, and UMass is a safe and supportive place.

More than 50 students gathered outside the Student Union building to let their voices be heard. Students stood in solidarity with victims of violence in Charlottesville, and people affected by the Trump Administration’s decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known by the acronym DACA.

The decision to end DACA could affect 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Organizers of Tuesday’s rally said that they hope it inspires more people to become politically active on campus.