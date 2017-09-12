UMass campuses ranked among top public universities

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts is in a class of its own. For the second year, UMass was one of the only public university systems to have all of its campuses ranked in the U.S News & World Report.

All four of the undergraduate campuses in the UMass system made it onto the national universities list compiled by the U.S News and World Report. The university made the list for its groundbreaking research and competitive programs.

“Their research that they’re doing, it’s pretty awesome. It’s amazing,” UMass student Muhammad Naveed told 22News. “I think that’s why they are in the top 35 list among the world’s best problems.”

Of the more than 3,000 colleges nationwide, only 311 universities are recognized. UMass Amherst ranked 29 among top public universities.

The ranking weighs considers the college’s academic quality, graduation and retention rates, financial resources and graduation rates, among factors.