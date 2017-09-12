Springfield officer facing charges after alleged assault and robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer is facing charges after an alleged assault and unarmed robbery at the Eastfield Mall.

Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News that officer Daniel Cintron was arraigned on Tuesday on one count of assault and battery and three counts of witness intimidation.

He was released without bail and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and the Eastfield Mall.

A second man, Matthew Mattoon, is also facing similar charges.

