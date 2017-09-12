Springfield Farmer’s Market celebrates 20 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A farmers market takes place at Forest Park in Springfield every Tuesday. 22News explains how the weather impacts the success of this outdoor market.

The Farmer’s market at Forest Park sets up right off of Sumner Avenue in Springfield.

This market’s mission: promoting healthy eating and sustainable agriculture in Massachusetts by providing fresh produce from small farms.

They offer a lot of local products from organic vegetables and honey, to homemade wine.

A West Springfield restaurant owner told 22News the market is a great way to meet people and improve his restaurant. Philip Hillenbrand, Owner of Bottega Cucina, told 22News, “Its pretty awesome you get really cool exposure with the farmers, it helps my restaurant out ’cause we get to hand pick some of the vegetables for it and you get a good relationship with them.”

And the weather plays a major role in this outdoor market, as the sign reads it continues rain or shine.

Bobby Kamen, Mount Warner Vineyards, “People come out no matter what its amazing, after we had a hail storm the sun came out and people were like ants they came out of the woodwork, they don’t miss the market.”

The Springfield Farmers Market will take place every Tuesday in Forest Park through October 31st.

This is Springfield Farmers Market 20th year.