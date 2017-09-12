Some parts of New England returning to drought conditions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has experienced a good balance between rain and dry weather, but some parts of New England are slipping back into a drought.

Western Massachusetts is already more than halfway toward our monthly average rainfall total, and slightly above our yearly average rainfall. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, however, areas of eastern Maine are in a moderate drought right now, with abnormally dry conditions in some sections of eastern Massachusetts.

22News spoke with Elisha from New England Wild Edibles, who explained how important the amount of rain this year has been to his crops.

“The previous two years were very dry, so not much in wild mushrooms, so it really depends on the weather, and we’re fortunate to have gotten a good amount of rain this year,” he said.

On warm, dry days like Tuesday, it is best to water your lawn and plants, and not wait for Mother Nature.