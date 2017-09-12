Small business training program launched in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – RiseUp Springfield is an executive training program that will be held at the UMass center in Springfield.

RiseUp Springfield will give business owners the knowledge, tools and connections to run their small businesses more efficiently.

The program is a collaboration between the City of Springfield, the Association of Black Business & Professionals and the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers said supporting small business owners will benefit the city as a whole.

Chairman of the Association of Black Business & Professionals, Robert Jones, told 22News, “They tend to hire locally, and if you’re hiring somebody locally, and if you’re giving them an opportunity to earn an income to support their family, everybody benefits from that. The business, the families, thus, the communities.”

Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno delivered the opening remarks at Tuesday night’s launch and information session for potential participants in RiseUp Springfield.