Sentencing set for woman who killed social worker, relatives

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont woman who pleaded guilty to killing a social worker and three relatives will be sentenced in November.

A five-day sentencing hearing for Jody Herring is scheduled to begin Nov. 13 in Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

Herring pleaded guilty in July to one count of first degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.

The plea deal calls for a sentence of 20 years to life on the second-degree murder convictions. She could be sentenced to life without parole on the first degree murder conviction.

Herring admitted that on Aug. 7, 2015 she shot and killed social worker Lara Sobel in Barre.

She also admitted shooting two cousins and an aunt. Police say Herring believed her relatives reported her to the Department for Children and Families.