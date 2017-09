WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers could face some minor delays on Routes 5 and 10 in Whately Tuesday, due to road work.

According to Whately Police, highway department crews are cutting the pavement and preparing to run a water line on Routes 5 & 10, near the intersection of Egypt Road.

This work could lead to some backups in the area.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.