Report of active shooter at New Hampshire hospital

LEBANON, N.H. (WWLP-WBTS) – Police are investigating a report of an active shooter situation at a New Hampshire hospital.

NBC Boston reports that police in Lebanon are investigating the report of a shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System tweeted that they have police on site at their campus, but no additional information to share at this time.

Lebanon police are on site at DHMC campus. We have no new information at this time, but will share when we do. Thank you. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is New Hampshire’s largest hospital, and is located in the west-central portion of the state.

