Report of active shooter at New Hampshire hospital

LEBANON, N.H. (WWLP-WBTS) – Police are investigating a report of an active shooter situation at a New Hampshire hospital.
NBC Boston reports that police in Lebanon are investigating the report of a shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System tweeted that they have police on site at their campus, but no additional information to share at this time.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is New Hampshire’s largest hospital, and is located in the west-central portion of the state.
