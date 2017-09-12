Red Cross needs money, volunteers for hurricane relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is doubling down on hurricane relief efforts in both Texas and Florida.

The American Red Cross is entering phase two of the deployment process to help people in Texas and Florida, which are still active disaster regions. The folks at the Red Cross told 22News that they need volunteers now more than ever.

As volunteers who have already been deployed to Texas return from their two-week deployments, new volunteers are needed to go back to Texas, as well as to Florida. The American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts is holding extra training sessions for people who are interested in deploying or relieving people of their local duties so they can deploy.

Of course, the Red Cross is also conducting their efforts to collect donations following both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. You can make a donation by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW. You can also make a $10 donation via text. Just text “Harvey” or “Irma” to 90999. You may also donate to the Red Cross online.