Police: Man shot on Boston Common, 2 suspects in custody

BOSTON (AP) — A man has been shot on Boston Common and is suffering life threatening injuries.

The Boston Police Department sent out a tweet just after 7 p.m. confirming that the man was shot on the park near 139 Tremont Street. Police said two suspects were in custody.

#BPD confirming person shot (male victim) with life threatening injuries near 139 Tremont St (Boston Common). 2 suspects in custody. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 12, 2017

Police did not offer additional details or identify any of the individuals involved in the shooting.

The shooting prompted nearby Emerson College to tweet out an alert saying, “Gunshots reported on/near Boston. If on campus go to nearest room, lock doors & silence phone.”

The college later lifted the shelter in place order.

Boston Common is the oldest public park in the country and is located directly across the street from the Massachusetts Statehouse.