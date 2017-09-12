Planning board approves permit for future drive-thru Dunkin’ in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Planning Board met on Tuesday night to discuss bringing in a traffic engineer to review problems at the corner of Hampden and Pleasant Streets.

Eddie’s Furniture in Holyoke has traffic concerns after the City Council approved a drive-thru in the neighboring vacant lot.

The Holyoke City Council voted “yes” for a special permit for the drive-thru at a soon-to-be built Dunkin’ Donuts.

Trucks use that lot to deliver furniture to the store. Eddie’s is asking the planning board to bring in a third party traffic engineer to review the traffic problems they believe will happen when this area is developed.

The Planning Board said they hope to have this settled by October 10.