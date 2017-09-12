New program to make heating and cooling cheaper for Northampton residents

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton homeowners and businesses could soon pay less for alternative heating and cooling technology.



This new program will allow city residents to have air source heat pumps installed at a discounted price.

The pumps take the heat from outside the house and brings it inside and when it’s hot, moves the hot air outside to make your home cooler.

The Heatsmart Company said the pumps can heat and cool homes cheaper.

“All of this is much more affordable, is much more efficient than standard technology,” Pennington Geis, a volunteer coordinator told 22News.

The city also offers a loan program and state rebates that can help defray the cost of these pump installations.