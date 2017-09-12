Local company donates tools for hurricane cleanup

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The makers of the Ergieshovel are donating their entire inventory of spring and summer tools to help with the cleanup in Texas.

The company makes long-handed tools like shovels, rakes and brooms, with a second handle to keep you from having to bend over.

Ergieshovel President Nabil Hannoush told 22News that they’re working with some big companies to make this donation possible.

“We have Federal Express coming, they’ve donated tractor trailers, and we’re sending them out there to Walmart distribution centers in the affected areas,” Hannoush explained. “And then from there the american red cross picks up and they distribute.”

Hannoush said several volunteers, including Westfield State Representative John Velis, were on hand Tuesday to help box up the supplies and get them ready for pick-up.