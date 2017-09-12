Inside Penn & Teller – I Dream Of Genie Tube

(CW) – Penn and Teller talk about the last episode of Fool Us!

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Dennis Watkins, Jeff McBride, Kevin Li and Sergio Starman. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#410). The episode aired on September 7, 2017.

