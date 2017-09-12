Hurricane Recovery: How to help and how we’re helping

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Power is slowly being restored in Florida, as the remnants of “Hurricane Irma” push north.

Both Irma in Florida, and Harvey in Texas left a path of destruction that will take months of recovery. 22News shows you how you can help and how some of our neighbors already are.

“Our prayers are with the people of Florida and Texas, Louisiana and Georgia, the Caribbean and Cuba,” said Springfield Diocese Bishop Mitchell Rozanski.

Back to back hurricanes slammed Texas and then Florida. Now the recovery efforts are underway with many people in western Massachusetts already helping out.

The American Red Cross has sent dozens of volunteers south already, and they are still looking for more volunteers.

Springfield Diocese spokesman Mark Dupont told 22News that 100% of your donations to Catholic Charities will go to the specific relief effort you designate. Bishop Mitchell Rozanski believes in times of need, we see the best come out of everyone.

“We keep them in our prayers and we reach out to them so that they can rebuild their lives,” said Bishop Rozanski.

50 airmen from Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee went down to Florida to help with the Irma recovery efforts and this is a huge part of their mission.

“It’s just a long string of humanitarian missions that we have been involved in and we’re proud to be a part of it,” said MSGT Andrew Biscoe.

Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee has sent airmen to previous hurricane relief efforts. This group will help fellow Air Force reservists and work with FEMA.

“You just felt the energy. everybody just wanted to jump in and help,” said MSGT Biscoe.

MSGT Biscoe expects those airmen will be deployed in Florida for at least a month.