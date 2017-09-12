Holyoke State Rep. Aaron Vega receives Legislator of the Year Award

BOSTON (WWLP) – The nonprofit organization Youth Villages Massachusetts named Holyoke State Representative Aaron Vega as their Legislator of the Year.

State Representative Vega was presented with the award to honor his dedication and service to Massachusetts children and families.

Vega is Vice Chair of the state’s committee on children, families and persons with disabilities. The award was part of the organization’s Rally for Child Welfare at the State House on Tuesday.

“I want them to use my getting this award not to celebrate necessarily me but to recognize the work that they do,” Vega told 22News. “And try to leverage that to make sure they can get the funding and continue the programs that they do across the Commonwealth.”

Advocates are calling on the state to increase funding for the Family Support and Stabilization line item in this year’s budget. The money allows Youth Villages to provide in-home, intensive therapy for children with emotional and behavioral challenges.