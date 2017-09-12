Holyoke Police Detective Daniel Escobar honored at funeral

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family members, friends, and fellow police officers gathered in Springfield Tuesday morning, to say a final farewell to a Holyoke police detective who died last week.

Detective Daniel Escobar died at home last week, following a battle with cancer. Escobar had served in the Holyoke Police Department since 2004, and had previously served in both the U.S. and Colombian armies.

A funeral Mass for Escobar was held at 11:00 at Holy Cross Church on Plumtree Road in Springfield. The night before, hundreds of people gathered at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home to pay their respects to the veteran officer.

Friends had told 22News that they will remember Escobar for the passion that he had for his family, as well as his love for soccer. He leaves behind a wife and children.

