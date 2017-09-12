Greyhound now operating bus service out of Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greyhound Bus Lines has begun operating out of the new Union Station in downtown Springfield.

The bus carrier moved their services out of the Peter Pan bus terminal on Main Street Monday. Peter Pan is already operating out of Union Station.

Last month, Springfield-based Peter Pan announced that it would be ending its partnership with Greyhound, the nation’s largest inter-city bus carrier.

Greyhound says that they are expanding their presence in Springfield by offering nine new routes with 13 departures per day.

