Greenfield residents voting in preliminary election

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Greenfield are going to the polls Tuesday for a preliminary election to narrow the number of candidates for Town Council At-Large.

There are five candidates running for two at-large seats on the council (the other two at-large seats won’t be up for election until 2019). Incumbent Town Councilor At-Large Penny Ricketts is seeking re-election this year, while Precinct 6 Councilor Maria Burge and Precinct 8 Councilor Ashley Veronica Stempel are also campaigning for at-large seats on the council. Joseph Gochinski and Andrew Killeen are also running for councilor at-large. Incumbent Town Councilor At-Large Mark Maloni is not running for another four-year term.

Tuesday’s preliminary vote will narrow the field of candidates from five down to four for the general election. There is no preliminary election Tuesday for any of the precinct council, school committee, or assessor seats that will be up in November.

Polls in Greenfield opened at 7:00 A.M. and will close at 8:00 P.M. Stay with 22News and WWLP.com Tuesday night for the results.

Here is the schedule for upcoming preliminary elections in western Massachusetts:

Tuesday, September 19: Springfield and Chicopee

Tuesday, September 26: Holyoke and Westfield

Tuesday, October 10: Agawam

There are no preliminary elections this year in Northampton, West Springfield, or Easthampton.

The general election in all western Massachusetts communities is Tuesday, November 7.