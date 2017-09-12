Greenfield is working to redevelop its downtown

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Downtown Greenfield is the economic and social center of the town.

There are restaurants, hair salons, and clothing stores. But one resident said it’s not enough.

“The department stores, we need more store variety for clothes and other items,”said Richard Twiss of Greenfield.

Empty store fronts are scattered along Main Street. One business owner said you have to adapt with the times.

“I’m hoping to get more people in for lunches we’re thinking about doing a renovation for next summer,” said Thomas Gurney, Owner of Main Street Bar & Grille. “Definitely hard times right now.”

Greenfield’s downtown has changed over the years and will continue to do so. The town is looking to put in more services in the west end of Main Street. The building at 102 Main Street will be the future home of the Community Health Center of Franklin County.

“As you come down Main Street we are the first thing you see, so we are hoping with the new health center coming we are going to get a lot of new walk-ins and a lot of new clients,” said Shannon Bassett, Owner of Transitions Hair Salon.

The town is trying to attract a variety of businesses into empty buildings.

“We are constantly looking at new businesses everyday, we talk with new people,” said John Lunt Assistant to the Mayor for Economic Development & Special Projects in Greenfield. “We are trying to line up the offerings in the downtown with what townspeople want.”

Lunt told 22News increased WiFi downtown has helped attract new businesses, especially to upper floors. He also said Greenfield’s new parking garage project is on schedule and should be ready by the end of 2018.