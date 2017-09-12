Final salute to Suffield sailor killed in Singapore collision

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Mourners are saying their final goodbyes to a sailor from northern Connecticut killed in a collision between a Navy destroyer and an oil tanker.

A funeral Mass was held at 10:00 Tuesday morning at Sacred Heart Church in Suffield for Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dustin Doyon.

Doyon was one of 10 Navy sailors who were killed when the U.S.S. John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore.

Doyon, who was a graduate of the former Cathedral High School in Springfield, is being laid to rest at the West Suffield Cemetery on Mountain Road (Route 168).