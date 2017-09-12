Dr. Phil – Singer Sinead O’Connor

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Grammy Award-winning singer Sinead O’Connor is best known for her shaved head and her haunting rendition of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U.”
A recent Facebook video posted by the Irish songstress revealed she was depressed and desperate for help, living alone in a modest motel room in New Jersey.
Sinead asks Dr. Phil for help placing her in a long-term treatment facility, and for a platform to tell her story to destigmatize mental illness.
Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.