Dr. Phil – Singer Sinead O’Connor

O'Connor says she wants to inspire others to reach out for help

WWLP 22News Published: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Grammy Award-winning singer Sinead O’Connor is best known for her shaved head and her haunting rendition of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

A recent Facebook video posted by the Irish songstress revealed she was depressed and desperate for help, living alone in a modest motel room in New Jersey.

Sinead asks Dr. Phil for help placing her in a long-term treatment facility, and for a platform to tell her story to destigmatize mental illness.

