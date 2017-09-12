CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for the perfect “adult” dessert to bring to your next party, look no further! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama Cupcakes showed us how to make Appletini cupcakes!

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

6.4 oz. All-Purpose Flour, Sifted

1 ¼ Tsp Corn Free Baking Powder

¼ Tsp Baking Soda

½ Tsp Ground Cinnamon

½ Tsp Ground Nutmeg

8 Tbsp (1 Stick) Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature

¾ C Light Brown Sugar

¼ C Granulated Sugar

2 Large Eggs, Room Temperature

½ C Sour Cream

¼ C Your Favorite Vodka

¼ Tsp Fresh Lemon Juice

2 ½ C Apples, chopped

Frosting:

6-8 Cups Confectioner’s Sugar, Sifted

1 Cup (2 Sticks) Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature

¼ Cup Your Favorite Vodka

Sliced Apples

Serve in a Martini Glass and Garnish with an apple slice on the rim!