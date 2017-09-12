Appletini cupcakes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for the perfect “adult” dessert to bring to your next party, look no further! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama Cupcakes showed us how to make Appletini cupcakes!

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

  • 6.4 oz. All-Purpose Flour, Sifted
  • 1 ¼ Tsp Corn Free Baking Powder
  • ¼ Tsp Baking Soda
  • ½ Tsp Ground Cinnamon
  • ½ Tsp Ground Nutmeg
  • 8 Tbsp (1 Stick) Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature
  • ¾ C Light Brown Sugar
  • ¼ C Granulated Sugar
  • 2 Large Eggs, Room Temperature
  • ½ C Sour Cream
  • ¼ C Your Favorite Vodka
  • ¼ Tsp Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 2 ½ C Apples, chopped

Frosting:

  • 6-8 Cups Confectioner’s Sugar, Sifted
  • 1 Cup (2 Sticks) Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature
  • ¼ Cup Your Favorite Vodka
  • Sliced Apples

 

Serve in a Martini Glass and Garnish with an apple slice on the rim!