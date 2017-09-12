CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for the perfect “adult” dessert to bring to your next party, look no further! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama Cupcakes showed us how to make Appletini cupcakes!
INGREDIENTS:
Cupcakes:
- 6.4 oz. All-Purpose Flour, Sifted
- 1 ¼ Tsp Corn Free Baking Powder
- ¼ Tsp Baking Soda
- ½ Tsp Ground Cinnamon
- ½ Tsp Ground Nutmeg
- 8 Tbsp (1 Stick) Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature
- ¾ C Light Brown Sugar
- ¼ C Granulated Sugar
- 2 Large Eggs, Room Temperature
- ½ C Sour Cream
- ¼ C Your Favorite Vodka
- ¼ Tsp Fresh Lemon Juice
- 2 ½ C Apples, chopped
Frosting:
- 6-8 Cups Confectioner’s Sugar, Sifted
- 1 Cup (2 Sticks) Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature
- ¼ Cup Your Favorite Vodka
- Sliced Apples
Serve in a Martini Glass and Garnish with an apple slice on the rim!