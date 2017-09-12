Another legal setback for MGM in fight against CT casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM’s hopes to halt a third Connecticut casino will have to start back at square one. A federal appeals court has denied MGM’s request to re-hear their lawsuit against the State of Connecticut.

Connecticut approved a law to allow the tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods to build a third casino in their state. The proposal is to build at the former Showcase Cinemas, just off I-91 in East Windsor. It is only about 15 miles from MGM Springfield.

MGM sued Connecticut prior to that law being enacted. The casino company claimed it was unconstitutional to give the tribes exclusive rights to build a casino on non-tribal land. The federal judges did not agree with MGM, but said that their lawsuit was premature. MGM wanted to pick up the case where it left off now that the law is enacted, but that effort failed.

“We believe this new law violates both the state and United States Constitutions, and we will continue to argue our case vigorously in court,” MGM Senior Vice President Uri Clinton said.

If MGM proceeds, it will have to re-file any lawsuit, and could seek an injunction to stop the tribes from building while the case is heard. The tribes are waiting for final approval from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs before they start construction.