Annual auto inspections to take longer due to new system

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Your annual auto inspection may take a little longer starting next month.

As of October 1st, inspection stations will have to upgrade to a new system that requires multiple cameras to record the emissions testing process.

Michael Zabik of Mike’s Auto service in West Springfield said his shop had to invest around $7,000 in new equipment to meet the new requirements. He said testing regulations will not be changing, but inspectors will be held accountable.

Zabik told 22News, “The customers are not really going to see any change, other than it might take a little bit longer to do the inspections at least initially until we learn the new system.”

The cameras added to the process are there to ensure none of the inspectors are taking any shortcuts.

Your annual auto inspection will still cost $35.