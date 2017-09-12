Amherst robbery suspect spared jail after victim asked for leniency

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint has been spared jail time after his victim asked the judge for leniency.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that Tyson Burnett was sentenced Monday to five years of probation after pleading guilty in Hampshire Superior Court to armed assault with intent to rob.

The 20-year-old Burnett was one of three people who robbed Jaime Chadwick, a driver for Bruno’s Pizza in Amherst in December 2015.

They pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at Chadwick, who refused to give them money.

Chadwick told the court Burnett was young and made a mistake and “should get a pass somewhere along the way.”

The judge called Chadwick’s words “very magnanimous.”

The other defendants previously pleaded guilty.

