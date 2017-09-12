Amherst police looking for robbery suspect

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst police are searching for a suspect after a woman was assaulted and robbed in a store parking lot Monday morning.

Amherst Police Lt. William Menard told 22News that police were called to Watroba’s on Sunderland Road at around 11:15 Monday morning, where a woman told them that a man had robbed her. The victim said that while she was in the parking lot, she was approached by a man who demanded her purse. The two struggled briefly, before the man was able to run away with cash.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6’ tall. He was wearing dark running pants, a dark-colored jacket, and a blue baseball cap.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Amherst Police at (413) 259-3000.