After Hurricane Irma, what do tropical travelers do now?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Your vacation could have been impacted, or even interrupted, by Hurricane Irma.

If you were planning on booking a trip to some Caribbean islands in the near future, you will have to put your plans on hold. It is unclear when airports in those countries will be up and running again.

The Public Information Office at Bradley International Airport told 22News that nearly two dozen flights going to and from Florida have also been cancelled for the day. The good news is that airports in Florida are starting to resume travel, and will soon be back on their regular schedules.

In most cases, if Irma affected your travel this week, you will be able to get your money back.

“Those people that were scheduled to go and did not because of Irma, in most cases, people will be getting their money back for that because it was certainly unavoidable,” said Sandra Marsian, vice president of AAA Pioneer Valley.

Cruise lines that travel to the Caribbean and leave out of the Florida Keys have changed their itineraries also. Royal Caribbean pulled trips leaving on the Empress and Majesty of the Seas this week, in order to use them to bring supplies to the Caribbean.

Ships that were supposed to go to the Caribbean this week are instead going to Cozumel, Mexico, and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Because of the devastating impact Hurricane Irma had in St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Key West, Royal Caribbean says that they will be working on alternative ports-of-call for future trips, until the islands have fully recovered.