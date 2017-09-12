Above average temperatures predicted for next three months

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are not ready to say goodbye to summer you might be in luck.

Fall arrives in ten days, and western Massachusetts is in the midst of some real summer weather. According to the Climate Prediction Center, we could be dealing with above average temperatures for the next three months.

Fall officially starts September 22nd but we will be feeling more like August these next few days. We’re expecting high temperatures in the lower 80s. The average for this time of year is about ten degrees cooler.

Martin of Springfield told 22News he might even head to the shore, “I feel wonderful I may even go to the beach, this has not been a very good year for the beach. I think two weeks ago Sunday morning it was like 47 degrees going down the Mass Pike.”

In addition to the warmer temperatures, we might also have to deal with higher humidity.

Tuesday was the beginning of our stretch of 80-degree days.

Interactive Radar Live Radar Severe Threat Western Mass New England