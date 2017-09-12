33 arrested over weekend during UMass house parties

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass students have only been back a week, and some are already getting into trouble.

Amherst Police said they had to shut down several large parties in town. One took place on South Whitney Street, where there was empty beer bottles, still in the yard days later.

UMass students kept Amherst police busy this past weekend.

“I’d say you know, do what you got to do,” said Bobby Caproni, a junior at UMass. “Let loose.”

Amherst police received 219 complaint calls about off campus parties. One of those parties took place at 11 South Whitney Street, just blocks from the police station.

A neighbor who lives next door told 22News, there were between 150 to 300 people, pouring out of the house at any given time saturday night.

“When the police came people came outside and when they came out, it looked like, there was so many people on the street,” said Ian Swan. “Obviously they couldn’t fit. It was just too many.”

“We did have in the center sector, South Whitney and Pelham road, were also busy as well,” said Captain Jennifer Gundersen of the Amherst Police Department. “So it was really all over town that our officers were being proactive and very busy, which is expected during this first week of the school year.”

Neighbors called the police to complain about the noise at a tailgate party on Pelham road.

Police arrested 33 people last weekend. Eight of them were from the party on South Whitney Street. Charges include violating the town’s noise by laws and liquor law violations.

“I think they still have some time to let loose, you know,” said Bobby Caproni, junior at UMass. “Buckling time doesn’t come for a while, I feel, later in the semester.”

Amherst Police told 22News, it is normal for this time of year and officers are trained to deal with students who party too much.