22News web producer among the 50 local airmen deployed to Florida

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve base in Chicopee sent 50 airmen to Florida to help the hurricane recovery efforts.

One of 22News’ employees is a part of the group that is already helping out in Florida. Monica Ricci is a Sr. Airman in the Public Affairs office at Westover and also a web producer at 22News.

Monica and 50 of her fellow reservists got the call yesterday and about 9 hours later were on a plane heading toward Florida. The Airmen will work with the Air Force Reservists in Florida to get their base operating again and also work with FEMA. Monica was busy settling in Tuesday at Homestead Air Reserve Base about 30 miles south of Miami. She and her fellow airman were excited to be a part of this humanitarian effort.

MGST Andrew Biscoe of the Westover Air Reserve Base told 22News, “I saw it first hand yesterday because our own Monica Ricci was involved with it, I just saw the energy, everyone just wanted to jump in and help.”

Monica did have a chance Tuesday to take a picture with NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer.

Those airmen are expected to be deployed for a month.