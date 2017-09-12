2 taken to hospital in Springfield wrong-way crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of East Columbus Avenue was shut down overnight, following a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

Springfield Police Lt. Jessica Henderson told 22News that the crash took place just after midnight near the intersection of East Columbus Avenue and Union Street.

A driver had allegedly been going in the wrong direction, headed south on East Columbus, when the driver struck two northbound vehicles.

Both the driver of the wrong-way vehicle and a driver of one of the two cars struck were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to recover,

Henderson said that the alleged wrong-way driver was cited for the crash. The name of that driver has not been released at this time.