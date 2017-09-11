Westover airmen to help in Irma recovery efforts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A contingent of 50 airmen from Westover Air Reserve Base will be heading to Florida Monday afternoon to help with the recovery from Hurricane Irma.

MSgt Andrew Biscoe of the 439th Airlift Wing told 22News that the airmen come from four different career fields. They are flying aboard a C-5M to Homestead Air Reserve Base, which is located just south of Miami.

More than seven million homes and businesses have lost power as a result of Hurricane Irma’s strong winds. Cell phone service has been lost in some of the hardest-hit areas, such as the Florida Keys, and the widespread lack of power has made it difficult or even impossible to get gasoline in some areas. Storm surge and flooding caused heavy damage in some coastal locations, and many roadways across the state are impassible.

The U.S. Navy is sending an aircraft carrier to Key West in order to provide emergency services in the isolated area.