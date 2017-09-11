Westfield remembers 3 of their own on 9/11 anniversary

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Attack on America” affected thousands of families in the Northeast, including some right here in western Massachusetts.

It’s solemn ceremony that has become a tradition in Westfield. Every year, Westfield honors three city natives who died on 9/11. Tara Creamer, Daniel Trant, and Brian Murphy were all killed in the attacks.

‘We never found any remains of Danny at Ground Zero so theres no reason for us to go there, it’s not a happy place for us,” Sally Trant, who lost her brother Daniel on 9/11.

Instead, family and friends come together at the Sons of Erin to remember Westfield’s 9/11 victims in the place where they all grew up.

“Losing 3 people was a big shock to everybody, they’re all well known as Westfield being a small area. Everybody knew everybody s it’s something we like to do to keep their memories alive,” said Patrick Murphy of Sons of Erin.

The families personally touched by the September 11 tragedy said the community’s support helps them get through this tough day every year.

“The day always starts out kind of somber, we go down to the fire department for the ceremony down there and then down to the memorial in the center of town. The beginning part of this is somber but the rest is us being able to come home and see our family and friends and its nice to have the support of the community,” said Trant.

Sons of Erin organizes this event each year for the victims’ families and friends.