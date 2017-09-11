Warren discussed veterans’ health issues on visit to Leeds VA hospital

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts senior senator was in Leeds Friday, to tour the VA Medical Center, and talk about a wide range of topics surrounding healthcare for our nation’s heroes.

Senator Elizabeth Warren visited the VA’s Women’s Health Clinic, which opened in 2015, and the Veterans’ Community Living Center, which opened in 2016.

In recent years, the VA system has been plagued with problems of record-keeping. Warren says that they are working to streamline how the VA gets patient information from private providers.

When it comes to opioid abuse, the senator says she wants to focus on treatment resources, finding other ways to treat severe pain, and limiting access to pills; even if that means only filling a partial prescription.

“More than 80% of the people who have ended up with an opioid addiction started out with pills that were legally prescribed to somebody. We need there to be fewer pills out there in circulation. I know it’s something doctors are working on,” Warren said.

The senator said she will also focus on creating affordable housing until veteran homelessness is eliminated. She says that Massachusetts has done an overall great job of reaching-out to veterans. She is calling on the federal government to make vets a priority in the budget.