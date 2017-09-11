VIDEO: Irma batters Florida

(NBC News) Hurricane Irma has weakened to a tropical storm after cutting a destructive path through the state of Florida.

The storm delivered high winds and high storm surge, leaving homes inundated with water, city streets transformed into rivers and millions without power.

More than 100,000 people filled emergency shelters across the state.

Miami escaped the eye of the storm, but not the damage. Parts of the city were submerged and construction cranes were toppled.

Morning curfews remained in effect Monday morning for Tampa and St. Petersburg, Miami and most of southern Florida.

