Victim of Springfield’s 12th homicide identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 29 year-old Springfield resident has been identified as Springfield’s 12th homicide victim of 2017.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Rhakishon Pedraza died at Baystate Medical Center, following the shooting near Union Street and Eastern Avenue Friday evening.

Leydon says that police officers were called to the area after the city’s “shot spotter” activation system picked up the sound of gunfire. When police got there, they found Pedraza, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the Murder Unit of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are still looking into the case.