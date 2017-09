SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One family is without a home after an apartment fire in Springfield, Monday evening.

According to Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger, firefighters responded to a fire at 63 Leland Drive, where they rescued two K-9’s from the apartment.

Leger told 22News one of dogs was taken to the animal hospital on Boston Road.

No other injuries were reported.

Leger said the cause of the fire is under investigation.