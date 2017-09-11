Tips for keeping kids safe around school buses

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are things your kids can do to stay safe getting on and off the school bus.

The National Safety Council said students should wait for the bus to come to a complete stop and open its doors before they approach the bus.

When they get off, they should walk at least ten feet ahead of the bus before crossing in front of it. They should then wait for the driver to signal it’s safe before crossing the road.

West Springfield student Alex Distefano told 22News, “I look both ways, but also sometimes if it’s a little bit darker in the winter, I turn on my flashlight, in case cars are coming and they don’t see me.”

The National Safety Council said students should always stay away from the rear wheels of the bus.