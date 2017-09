CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – You can find not only delicious homemade food at The Taste of Greece Festival, but also live music and dance performances and specialty Greek items available to purchase. Chairwoman of this year’s festival Angie Gouzounis shared more.

The 15th Annual Taste of Greece

October 13 – 15

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church

400 Prospect Street, East Longmeadow

stlukego.org