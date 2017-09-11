Statewide effort to help people affected by Hurricane Irma

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Florida is just beginning to assess the destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma’s wake, and people from Massachusetts are helping in all capacities.

The state is sending four specialized teams of nurses, search and rescue, national guard members, and an emergency operations team to Florida to assist in the recovery.

“Florida is still in the response phase and they’re gonna be there for a long time”, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency representative Christopher Besse said.

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is a nationwide program that allows states to request help from other states. Besse predicts the four teams from Massachusetts are just the start of the relief efforts.

“It’s very likely that there’ll be additional requests from Florida or other states, and if we have those assets in the state that are available to send, then we will put in an offer to assist”, Beese said.

Saturday, Westover Air Reserve Base sent three C-17 planes filled with more than 100 tons of emergency supplies to help in Puerto Rico. But despite the state and military aid, there’s still a need for the public’s help.

The American Red Cross projects that they’re going to be in Houston helping victims of Hurricane Harvey until November. That, combined with the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma in the South, means that they need more volunteers than ever.

Jen Garutti, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts, says the Red Cross has never needed to respond to so many big disasters at once in her lifetime.

“We are looking for batch number two, because there’s gonna be phase two, phase three, phase four with this recovery effort, so volunteers are definitely a focus”, Garutti said.

Volunteers are deployed every two weeks. The American Red Cross is asking for thousands of volunteers to deploy across the country in the coming months.

“History is in the making over at the American Red Cross this hurricane season!”

In a news release sent from the American Red Cross Western MA, Jen Garutti “Our volunteer workforce is spread out across states in disaster. The response is unprecedented. Massive deployment means temporary opportunities for local fire response.

TRAINING: Monday, September 11th from 6:00pm – 9:00pm at 150 Brookdale Dr. Springfield.

This one class will enable attendees to respond to a local fire with other Red Cross volunteers.”

