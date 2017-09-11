State leaders waiting on Trump to declare opioid crisis a state of emergency

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ senators are among a group of ten who are calling on President Trump to fight the opioid epidemic.

Four weeks ago, President Trump said he would declare a state of emergency in response to the opioid crisis. Understanding that he’s been dealing with north Korea and a hurricane response, the senators want the president to keep the crisis a priority.

The Commission on Combating Drug Addiction in June, delivered recommendations to President Trump on how to fight the opioid epidemic.

“I don’t think he’s really doing enough, in general, with his presidency,” said Katy Beyer of Northampton. “I think that the opioid epidemic is a huge problem across the country, but particularly in New England it’s a huge issue. I don’t think he tends to care about the areas that did not vote for him.”

Four weeks later, 10 senators, including Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, want to know when the president plans to make good on his promise.

Some people told 22News, with so much happening in the country, right now, the President has other pressing issues.

“There’s so much going on its really hard to kinda keep your focus on one thing,” Casey Morrison of Colorado told 22News. “With everything that’s going on in the country, it’s really hard to deal with. I think that state and local governments probably need to do a better job of handling it.”

The opioid epidemic claimed more than 50,000 lives in 2015. Two thousand people died from overdoses in Massachusetts last year.

The CDC awarded $28,000 to help states fight the opioid overdose epidemic. The senators want the president to detail his plan to fight the epidemic.

