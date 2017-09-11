Springfield holds Remembrance Ceremony honoring victims of September 11th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been 16 years since the September 11 attacks shocked our nation, yet the fear, uncertainty, and sadness from that day is still etched into our memories.

Dozens of people gathered at the Sullivan Public Safety Complex in Springfield Monday, for the city’s annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony pays tribute to the innocent men and women who died that day, including the 412 emergency workers who ran into burning buildings, while everyone else was running out.

Several people spoke at Monday’s ceremony, including Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri, Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, and Colonel James Surh, the Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Colonel Surh told 22News although many years have passed since September 11, 2001, it still shapes the way many of us live our lives, including members of the military. “We still think about September 11th I think more than people realize, because that really is the reason we’ve been at war for so many years. So many of us have been to Iraq and Afghanistan. We’re fighting that war overseas to prevent another attack like that from happening on U.S. soil.”

22News reporter Tamara Sacharczyk emceed this year’s ceremony.