Small Connecticut town remembers sailor killed on McCain

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners are expected in Suffield, Connecticut, over the next two days to honor a 26-year-old sailor killed after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore last month.

Calling hours are scheduled Monday afternoon for U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dustin Doyon.

A funeral Mass and burial are scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are closing the road where the funeral home is located Monday and setting up detours in anticipation of traffic problems. Mourners will be shuttled by bus from a local middle school.

Hundreds of people, many carrying small flags, lined Main Street on Friday as the hearse carrying Doyon’s body arrived from Bradley International Airport.

Doyon graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2009.

Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who were missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.